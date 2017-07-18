New showrunner named for CBC’s Burden of Truth

Adam Pettle steps in to helm the Kristen Kreuk-starring legal drama, following the departure of Adriana Maggs and Noelle Carbone.
By Jordan Pinto
10 hours ago

