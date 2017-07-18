CRTC names new chair

Ian Scott will head up the commission, while a new vice-chair of broadcasting has also been appointed.
By Regan Reid
10 hours ago

Ian Scott will head up the commission, while a new vice-chair of broadcasting has also been appointed.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN