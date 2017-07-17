Canadian projects set for OIAF

Short films from Amanda Strong, Matthew Rankin and Elise Simard will compete in the Ottawa International Animation Festival.
By Jordan Pinto
10 hours ago
SHUTTERSTOCK NEEDS CREDIT SEE BELOW

Short films from Amanda Strong, Matthew Rankin and Elise Simard will compete in the Ottawa International Animation Festival.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN