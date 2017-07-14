Canadians nab Emmy noms

Quebec director Jean-Marc Vallee received a nod for his work on Big Little Lies, while Vikings and Alberta-shot Fargo are also up for trophies.
By Regan Reid
10 mins ago
Jean Marc Vallee

Quebec director Jean-Marc Vallee received a nod for his work on Big Little Lies, while Vikings and Alberta-shot Fargo are also up for trophies.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN