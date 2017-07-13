Aircraft eyes an older demo with new digital series
The prodco is looking to diversify and reach an 18-to-35-year-old audience with the release of the 1970s-set comedy Terrific Women.
The prodco is looking to diversify and reach an 18-to-35-year-old audience with the release of the 1970s-set comedy Terrific Women.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN