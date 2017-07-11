Scythia, Stellar Citizens partner on film, TV development fund

The Toronto-based companies will develop up to seven projects in the next year, the first of which is an adaptation of Mark Vonnegut's The Eden Express: A Memoir of Insanity.
By Regan Reid
22 hours ago

