Vice Studio Canada expands to Quebec market
Michael Kronish, who currently heads up the company’s Toronto studio, will relocate to Montreal in September to lead the expansion.
Michael Kronish, who currently heads up the company’s Toronto studio, will relocate to Montreal in September to lead the expansion.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN