On the Slate: Item 7

After producing four features and one short in 12 months, the Montreal film prodco is turning its development eye towards scripted TV and animated projects.
By Jordan Pinto
21 hours ago

After producing four features and one short in 12 months, the Montreal film prodco is turning its development eye towards scripted TV and animated projects.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN