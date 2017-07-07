TIFF, CBC partner on new screenwriting grant

The $10,000 award will help support underrepresented Canadian writers with the development of their feature project.
By Regan Reid
14 hours ago
Script

The $10,000 award will help support underrepresented Canadian writers with the development of their feature project.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN