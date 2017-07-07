First Take Entertainment takes a slice of Little Italy
eOne is set to handle domestic distribution on the Donald Petrie-directed rom-com about a couple whose romance is complicated by their parent's competing pizza restaurants.
eOne is set to handle domestic distribution on the Donald Petrie-directed rom-com about a couple whose romance is complicated by their parent’s competing pizza restaurants.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN