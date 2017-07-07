First Take Entertainment takes a slice of Little Italy

eOne is set to handle domestic distribution on the Donald Petrie-directed rom-com about a couple whose romance is complicated by their parent's competing pizza restaurants.
By Jordan Pinto
12 hours ago
Little Italy Family

