In Brief: Syfy’s Chris Regina exits

Plus: CFC names CBC Actors Conservatory residents and WIFT-T reveals the Meridian Artists mentorship recipient.
By Regan Reid
16 hours ago

Plus: CFC names CBC Actors Conservatory residents and WIFT-T reveals the Meridian Artists mentorship recipient.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN