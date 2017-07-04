Inside Bell Media’s big Letterkenny marketing push

From pop-up shops to social media promos to its very own beer, the campaign for season three has been hard to miss.
By Regan Reid
8 hours ago
letterkenny season 3

From pop-up shops to social media promos to its very own beer, the campaign for season three has been hard to miss.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN