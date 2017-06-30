Telefilm updates development program
The changes include more funding for women-led projects and extra support for emerging talent.
The changes include more funding for women-led projects and extra support for emerging talent.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN