Sony Pictures TV Networks commissions Carter

The detective procedural from Toronto's Amaze Film + Television will shoot in North Bay this summer.
By Regan Reid
20 hours ago
shutterstock_clapboard

The detective procedural from Toronto’s Amaze Film + Television will shoot in North Bay this summer.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN