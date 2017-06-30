Apartment 11 heads off to boarding school

The Montreal prodco is partnering with Discovery Networks Latin America, Cirque du Soleil and TVO to create a scripted series set in a boarding school for circus performers.
By Jordan Pinto
20 hours ago

The Montreal prodco is partnering with Discovery Networks Latin America, Cirque du Soleil and TVO to create a scripted series set in a boarding school for circus performers.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN