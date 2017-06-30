Amazon boosts unscripted slate with The Fashion Hero

The competition format, from Laval, Q.C.-based Beauty World Search, is set to premiere on the streamer in the U.S., U.K. and Germany.
By Selina Chignall
4 days ago
The Fashion Hero

