What’s steaming up the romance genre?
It's more than hot love affairs: Harlequin execs weigh in on the evolution of thrillers, the surging popularity of women's fiction and the power of unique voices.
It’s more than hot love affairs: Harlequin execs weigh in on the evolution of thrillers, the surging popularity of women’s fiction and the power of unique voices.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN