In Brief: CraveTV sets launch date for The Handmaid’s Tale

Plus: Jay Baruchel takes a CCO role at a Toronto-based publishing company and Digital Howard's CMF-funded game Terracosm heads to U.S. science centres.
By Jordan Pinto
22 hours ago
Handmaid's Tale

Plus: Jay Baruchel takes a CCO role at a Toronto-based publishing company and Digital Howard’s CMF-funded game Terracosm heads to U.S. science centres.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN