WOW!’s Rainmaker hires director of production Greg De Winter will now oversee Rainmaker's new 2D content division and lead the studio's original productions operations.

Greg De Winter has joined newly formed WOW! Unlimited Media’s Vancouver-based Rainmaker Studios as its director of production and planning.

In his new role, the former director of production finance at fellow Vancouver animation studio Bardel will be tasked with overseeing Rainmaker’s new 2D content division and bring in talent to help boost the studio’s global 2D growth strategy.

Reporting directly to Rainmaker SVP of production and operations, Kim Dent Wilder, De Winter will also bid on CGI-animated projects and lead the studio’s original productions operations.

While at Bardel, De Winter worked on animated series such as Puss ‘n Boots, Teen Titans Go, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Rick and Morty.

The appointment follows news that WOW! Unlimited is set to acquire a channel from Bell Media that will be rebranded as WOW! and focus on kids and youth programming.

Along with Rainmaker, WOW! Unlimited is comprised of Vancouver-based Mainframe Studios, as well as New York’s Frederator Networks. Rainmaker and Mainframe are currently in production on ReBoot: The Guardian Code in partnership with Nelvana and Corus. Mainframe is also working on Spy Kids: Mission Critical for Netflix, while Frederator is producing Costume Quest for Amazon Studios and Castelvania for Netflix.

