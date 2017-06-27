What’s trending in…Books

Looking for your next great book to option in the kids space? Comedy is replacing dystopian futures, and other trends straight from the pages of Scholastic.
By Jordan Pinto
12 hours ago

Looking for your next great book to option in the kids space? Comedy is replacing dystopian futures, and other trends straight from the pages of Scholastic.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN