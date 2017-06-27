VR gets a reality check

There are 200 companies working in the virtual reality space in Canada, with more than 300 projects on the go, but distribution and financing remain problematic, says a new report.
By Regan Reid
11 hours ago
image004 (1)

There are 200 companies working in the virtual reality space in Canada, with more than 300 projects on the go, but distribution and financing remain problematic, says a new report.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN