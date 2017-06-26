DGC reveals nominations for 2017 awards
Erik Canuel, Bruce McDonald, Nathan Morlando, Kim Nguyen and Jonathan Wright will compete for the top prize in the film category.
Erik Canuel, Bruce McDonald, Nathan Morlando, Kim Nguyen and Jonathan Wright will compete for the top prize in the film category.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN