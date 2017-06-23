Deals: Thunderbird, A71, CBC

Thunderbird Releasing (formerly Soda Pictures) has picked up all U.K. rights for Canada/France copro Mobile Homes, plus more deals.
By Jordan Pinto
11 hours ago

Thunderbird Releasing (formerly Soda Pictures) has picked up all U.K. rights for Canada/France copro Mobile Homes, plus more deals.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN