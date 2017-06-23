2017 Indie List: Breakthrough delves into SVOD

With its niche focus on horror films and family fare, the Toronto prodco aims to help fill the OTT pipeline.
By Amber Dowling
11 hours ago
Bite movie

With its niche focus on horror films and family fare, the Toronto prodco aims to help fill the OTT pipeline.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN