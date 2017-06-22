Playster acquires 350 episodes of Nelvana content

The Montreal-based streaming service picked up eight children's series, including Babar and Rupert, as it continues to bolster its content library.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago

The Montreal-based streaming service picked up eight children’s series, including Babar and Rupert, as it continues to bolster its content library.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN