Playster acquires 350 episodes of Nelvana content
The Montreal-based streaming service picked up eight children's series, including Babar and Rupert, as it continues to bolster its content library.
The Montreal-based streaming service picked up eight children’s series, including Babar and Rupert, as it continues to bolster its content library.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN