Interactive Ontario adds new board members

The interactive digital media trade association has also promoted Christa Dickenson (pictured) and Carly Beath.
By Regan Reid
2 hours ago

The interactive digital media trade association has also promoted Christa Dickenson (pictured) and Carly Beath.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN