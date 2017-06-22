CMF invests $8.1M through Francophone Minority Program

The funder backed a total of 15 projects, including a $1.16 million investment in Slalom Productions TV drama Malediction de Jonathan Plourde.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago
shutterstock_film funding movie

