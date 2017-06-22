2017 Indie List: Peacock Alley invests in packaging

The Toronto prodco behind Travelers made the list for the first time with a focus on scripted and finding the right partners.
By Regan Reid
2 hours ago
Travelers SEAMLESS_26027

The Toronto prodco behind Travelers made the list for the first time with a focus on scripted and finding the right partners.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN