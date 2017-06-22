2017 Indie List: Peacock Alley invests in packaging
The Toronto prodco behind Travelers made the list for the first time with a focus on scripted and finding the right partners.
The Toronto prodco behind Travelers made the list for the first time with a focus on scripted and finding the right partners.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN