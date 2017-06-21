Canadian entertainment and media revenue to slow through 2021

According to the latest report from PwC Canada, SVODs and internet advertising will lead growth in the market.
By Val Maloney
21 hours ago
Copied from Media in Canada - canadianMoneyShutterstock

According to the latest report from PwC Canada, SVODs and internet advertising will lead growth in the market.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN