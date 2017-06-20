Nine Canadian films showcased in Shanghai

The Child Remains, Juggernaut and Hollow in the Land all have their world premieres at the festival.
By Regan Reid
46 mins ago
juggernaut

The Child Remains, Juggernaut and Hollow in the Land all have their world premieres at the festival.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN