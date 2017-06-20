Nine Canadian films showcased in Shanghai
The Child Remains, Juggernaut and Hollow in the Land all have their world premieres at the festival.
The Child Remains, Juggernaut and Hollow in the Land all have their world premieres at the festival.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN