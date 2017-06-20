CCI’s Undercover Grandpa set for stateside theatrical release

In Canada, the $10 million indie comedy is being released on VOD today and premieres this fall on Bell Media's TMN.
By Jordan Pinto
25 mins ago

In Canada, the $10 million indie comedy is being released on VOD today and premieres this fall on Bell Media’s TMN.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN