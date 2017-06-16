CMPA launches Diversity Mentorship Program
Alongside a Production Mentorship Program, 15 new and mid-level producers will get a 20-week placement at an independent prodco.
Alongside a Production Mentorship Program, 15 new and mid-level producers will get a 20-week placement at an independent prodco.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN