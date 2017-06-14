Banff ’17: Breaking down the techy future of content
Between voice search, AI and Facebook commissioning scripted content, media leaders assess technology challenges and opportunities on the horizon.
Between voice search, AI and Facebook commissioning scripted content, media leaders assess technology challenges and opportunities on the horizon.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN