Banff ’17: Breaking down the techy future of content

Between voice search, AI and Facebook commissioning scripted content, media leaders assess technology challenges and opportunities on the horizon.
By Jordan Pinto
12 hours ago

Between voice search, AI and Facebook commissioning scripted content, media leaders assess technology challenges and opportunities on the horizon.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN