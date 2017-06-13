Lone Eagle to bring The Toy Box to Canada

The Toronto prodco inked a format option deal with Electus International for the branded toy reality series.
By Selina Chignall
10 hours ago
the toy box us

The Toronto prodco inked a format option deal with Electus International for the branded toy reality series.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN