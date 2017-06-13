Banff ’17: AMPIA, China’s Guangdong province partner

The provincial association aims to increase copro opportunities and open up a potential market of 120 million viewers for Alberta producers.
By Regan Reid
8 hours ago
Photography by Kristian Bogner Copyright 2017. All Rights Reserv

The provincial association aims to increase copro opportunities and open up a potential market of 120 million viewers for Alberta producers.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN