D360 sells six series abroad
Three of Partners In Motion's shows are headed overseas, while the distribution co also nabbed sales for RTR Media, Zoomer and White Iron Pictures.
Three of Partners In Motion’s shows are headed overseas, while the distribution co also nabbed sales for RTR Media, Zoomer and White Iron Pictures.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN