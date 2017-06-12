Insight eyes China, N.A. millennials with Youngster launch

CEO John Brunton on filling the niche opportunity with young parents and building a content platform that appeals to advertisers.
By Jordan Pinto
2 hours ago

CEO John Brunton on filling the niche opportunity with young parents and building a content platform that appeals to advertisers.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN