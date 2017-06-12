2017 Indie List: The year in review

Through the ebbs and flows of another (typically) unpredictable year in the world of Canadian content production, Playback gives you an inside look at who's spending what and where.
By Jordan Pinto
2 hours ago

Through the ebbs and flows of another (typically) unpredictable year in the world of Canadian content production, Playback gives you an inside look at who’s spending what and where.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN