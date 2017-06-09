TAWC 2017 spring gala

Check out what went down at the Toronto ACTRA Women’s Committee annual party, where Adrienne Mitchell received the Nell Shipman Award.
By Regan Reid
1 hour ago

Check out what went down at the Toronto ACTRA Women’s Committee annual party, where Adrienne Mitchell received the Nell Shipman Award.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN