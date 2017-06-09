Let’s Talk JP
Playback magazine caught up with Jean-Pierre Blais to talk big decisions during his five-year term and how he sees the future of TV.
Playback magazine caught up with Jean-Pierre Blais to talk big decisions during his five-year term and how he sees the future of TV.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN