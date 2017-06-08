Distribution360 sends five kids series to Starz

The U.S. premium cable and satellite network has picked up a raft of content, including Atomic Betty, from the Toronto-based distributor.
By Alexandra Whyte
5 hours ago
Copied from Kidscreen - atomicbetty

The U.S. premium cable and satellite network has picked up a raft of content, including Atomic Betty, from the Toronto-based distributor.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN
Tags: