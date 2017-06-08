CFC gets $9M from Ontario government

The centre also announced a new partnership with Bell Media to develop VR and AR experiences.
By Regan Reid
5 hours ago
Lee0099

The centre also announced a new partnership with Bell Media to develop VR and AR experiences.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN