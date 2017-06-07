Deals: Level Film, Sinking Ship
Toronto distributor LevelFilm acquires domestic rights to Sergio Navarretta's feature The Colossal Failure of the Modern Relationship, plus more deals.
Toronto distributor LevelFilm acquires domestic rights to Sergio Navarretta’s feature The Colossal Failure of the Modern Relationship, plus more deals.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN