In Brief: Canadian Academy launches Apprenticeship for Women Directors

In other news of the week, Allan Joli-Coeur announced his departure from the Shaw Rocket Fund and Valerie Creighton will be feted by Toronto's Female Eye Film Festival.
By Jordan Pinto
12 hours ago

In other news of the week, Allan Joli-Coeur announced his departure from the Shaw Rocket Fund and Valerie Creighton will be feted by Toronto’s Female Eye Film Festival.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN