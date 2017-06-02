How CBC thriller Caught went from page to production

After a number of holdups, the Take the Shot-produced limited-run series began shooting this week in Newfoundland.
By Jordan Pinto
13 hours ago

After a number of holdups, the Take the Shot-produced limited-run series began shooting this week in Newfoundland.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN