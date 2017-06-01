Cameras rolling in North Bay on Cardinal season two
Six more episodes of the thriller are scheduled to launch as part of CTV and Super Ecran's 2017/18 season.
Six more episodes of the thriller are scheduled to launch as part of CTV and Super Ecran’s 2017/18 season.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN