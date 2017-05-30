Bell Media unveils L.A. Screenings pickups

The 13-title acquisition roster includes Tassie Cameron-created mystery thriller Ten Days in the Valley and The Big Bang Theory spinoff Young Sheldon.
By Jordan Pinto
2 hours ago

The 13-title acquisition roster includes Tassie Cameron-created mystery thriller Ten Days in the Valley and The Big Bang Theory spinoff Young Sheldon.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN