Adrienne Mitchell receives Nell Shipman Award
The Back Alley Films cofounder was honoured by the Toronto ACTRA Women's Committee.
The Back Alley Films cofounder was honoured by the Toronto ACTRA Women’s Committee.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN