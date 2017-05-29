Stingray picks up C Music Entertainment

The Montreal-based specialty TV service continues to grow its music video TV channel portfolio.
By Regan Reid
9 hours ago
sound

The Montreal-based specialty TV service continues to grow its music video TV channel portfolio.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN