Allan Hopkins’ Indian Road Trip begins

Cameras are rolling in Merritt and the Lower Nicola Valley, B.C. on the Telefilm micro-budget comedy.
By Jordan Pinto
10 hours ago
IMG_0891

Cameras are rolling in Merritt and the Lower Nicola Valley, B.C. on the Telefilm micro-budget comedy.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN